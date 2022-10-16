sUSD (SUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $64.47 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $64.47 million and approximately $771,793.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00005274 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.34 or 0.27429710 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010713 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 63,888,430 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

