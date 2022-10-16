Swipe (SXP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $149.86 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, Swipe has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $149.86 million and $7.84 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003100 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.34 or 0.27429710 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010713 BTC.
Swipe Coin Profile
Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 525,116,693 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.
Buying and Selling Swipe
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
