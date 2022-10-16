TD Securities Begins Coverage on Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF)

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.
Filo Mining Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FLMMF opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74.
About Filo Mining
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Filo Mining (FLMMF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.