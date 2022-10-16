Tenset Trading 16% Lower This Week (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $191.41 million and $53,419.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tenset has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Tenset token can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00005422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.34 or 0.27429710 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010713 BTC.

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,485,232 tokens. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

