Terra Classic Market Capitalization Hits $1.65 Billion (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and $207.30 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00013967 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00019485 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007131 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002424 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000648 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008881 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,904,017,889,662 coins and its circulating supply is 6,151,072,613,161 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
