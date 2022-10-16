The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €820.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €820.00 ($836.73) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €811.00 ($827.55) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($816.33) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €749.00 ($764.29) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €715.00 ($729.59) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €710.00 ($724.49) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

EPA MC opened at €625.20 ($637.96) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €650.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €621.42. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($265.87).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

