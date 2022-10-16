The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €126.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €126.00 ($128.57) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($163.27) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

SU stock opened at €121.88 ($124.37) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €123.86 and its 200 day moving average is €127.18. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($77.90).

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

