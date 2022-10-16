The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $744.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 880 ($10.63) to GBX 835 ($10.09) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

The Sage Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $30.63 on Friday. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.72.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

