The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.2% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.3% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.0% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 68.2% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.44. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.66%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

