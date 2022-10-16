Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMPGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

TMP stock opened at $77.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.62. Tompkins Financial has a 12-month low of $68.50 and a 12-month high of $86.42.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

