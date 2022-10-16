Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
TMP stock opened at $77.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.62. Tompkins Financial has a 12-month low of $68.50 and a 12-month high of $86.42.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tompkins Financial (TMP)
