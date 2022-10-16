Toncoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.21 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and $3.21 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00006494 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,119.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001928 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00054436 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00057115 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00023060 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

