Toncoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.21 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and approximately $3.21 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00006494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,119.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001928 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00054436 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00057115 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00023060 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.25583288 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $5,236,313.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.