Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives $11.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several brokerages have commented on UTI. Argus upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 373,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1.6% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 49,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $100.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.15 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 8.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

