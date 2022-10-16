UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

UWMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of UWM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $36,053,000. State Street Corp grew its position in UWM by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 558,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in UWM by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,509,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 472,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UWM by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,747,000 after buying an additional 401,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,410,000. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Stock Down 4.9 %

UWMC stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. UWM has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $288.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.00.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. UWM had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $564.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million. Research analysts expect that UWM will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

