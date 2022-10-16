Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 999,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $41,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,598 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,701 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,873 shares during the last quarter. Yale University grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,532 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.66. 17,628,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,583,676. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

