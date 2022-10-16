Verge Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $51.31 million and approximately $803,905.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,136.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00023375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00264751 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00120153 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.03 or 0.00736928 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.01 or 0.00569637 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00255423 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,133,163 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

