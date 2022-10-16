VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CID traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.78. 145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $34.07.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.

