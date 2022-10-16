VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of CID traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.78. 145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $34.07.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
