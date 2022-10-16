Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target Cut to GBX 165 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VMUK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK to a hold rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.05) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 220 ($2.66) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.78) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 217.56 ($2.63).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of VMUK stock opened at GBX 128.90 ($1.56) on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.64). The stock has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Virgin Money UK

In other news, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 30,000 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £46,200 ($55,824.07).

(Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.