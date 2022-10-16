Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 157 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after buying an additional 2,236,112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after buying an additional 8,237,529 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after buying an additional 4,436,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after buying an additional 1,701,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,277,246,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.85. The company has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

