Webcentral Limited (ASX:WCG) Insider Purchases A$199,842.77 in Stock

Webcentral Limited (ASX:WCG – Get Rating) insider Joseph Demase acquired 1,448,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$199,842.77 ($139,750.19).

Joseph Demase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Joseph Demase purchased 333,333 shares of Webcentral stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,999.95 ($34,965.00).

On Thursday, September 1st, Joseph Demase acquired 388,611 shares of Webcentral stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$69,949.98 ($48,916.07).

Webcentral Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.66, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Webcentral Dividend Announcement

About Webcentral

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Webcentral’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.94%.

Webcentral Limited, a digital services company, provides cloud enabling solutions in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers data connectivity, cloud and data center, and managed services. It provides cloud-based solutions and network services; and operates fiber and wireless infrastructure, management of cloud computing environment, and data center facilities.

