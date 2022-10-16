WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,392 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

NYSE:RTX opened at $82.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

