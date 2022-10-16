Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the September 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIW. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 100.2% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,184,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,683 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,251,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,705,000 after acquiring an additional 200,738 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,545,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,927,000 after acquiring an additional 145,780 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,326,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,002,000.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:WIW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.36. 314,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,253. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $13.93.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.