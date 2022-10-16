WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
WYY opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72.
WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter.
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
