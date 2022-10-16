Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93.

Willamette Valley Vineyards ( NASDAQ:WVVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

