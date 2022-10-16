Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) PT Lowered to $80.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WWD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $84.25 on Wednesday. Woodward has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.55.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.97 per share, with a total value of $47,485.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,387. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.97 per share, with a total value of $47,485.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,387. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Hess bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.93 per share, with a total value of $1,033,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,522. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,371. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Woodward by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Woodward by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,759,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,746,000 after buying an additional 153,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,500,000 after purchasing an additional 117,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 803,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,316,000 after purchasing an additional 54,574 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.