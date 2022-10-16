Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Market Cap Achieves $99.09 Million

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Wrapped Velas has a total market capitalization of $99.09 million and approximately $8,163.00 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.044543 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $7,157.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

