WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.50.

WSFS Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WSFS opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.05.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,352.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

