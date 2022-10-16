XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. XOMA has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.42). XOMA had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that XOMA will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 24,293 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.89 per share, for a total transaction of $434,601.77. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,773,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,732,924.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other XOMA news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 26,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $456,107.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,571,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,105,580.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 24,293 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $434,601.77. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,773,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,732,924.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 73,694 shares of company stock worth $1,271,648. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in XOMA by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in XOMA by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

