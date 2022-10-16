XYO (XYO) Tops One Day Volume of $664,136.00

XYO (XYO) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. In the last week, XYO has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $74.90 million and approximately $664,136.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,149.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002854 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00054036 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00057332 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00023117 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005213 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00567759 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $584,274.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.