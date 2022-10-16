Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 6.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yamana Gold

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 44.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Yamana Gold by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,237,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,223 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,655,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,094,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733,389 shares in the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

