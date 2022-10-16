ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.66.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZIM shares. Citigroup cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 4.4 %

ZIM stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.46. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.80.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.16 by ($1.09). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 143.68% and a net margin of 45.16%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 37.98 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $4.75 dividend. This represents a $19.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 73.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 36.83%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.