1eco Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (1ECO)

1eco (1ECO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. 1eco has a market capitalization of $94.90 million and $2,358.00 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1eco has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One 1eco token can currently be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00009256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,358.50 or 0.27695480 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010817 BTC.

1eco Token Profile

1eco launched on August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,079,297 tokens. 1eco’s official website is www.1eco.io. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1eco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/.

Buying and Selling 1eco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using U.S. dollars.

