3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,929 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3M Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 3M from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

3M stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.65. 15,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.44.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

