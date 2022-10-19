Abbrea Capital LLC Has $550,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 115,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 207,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.38. 13,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,802,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.59.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

