Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,800 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the September 15th total of 221,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares during the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Down 18.6 %

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.53. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($2.42). Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 98.25%. The company had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

