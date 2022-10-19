adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. DZ Bank lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on adidas from €192.00 ($195.92) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in adidas by 14.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 6.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 111.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 36.2% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of ADDYY opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. adidas has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $173.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average of $85.72.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that adidas will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

