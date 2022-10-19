Aion Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.46 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $21.82 million and approximately $11.46 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00274077 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00134446 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00064879 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021598 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

