Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 19th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and $50.97 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001637 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00080998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00063309 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00015169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00025825 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000314 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007266 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,250,033,469 coins and its circulating supply is 7,019,517,206 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

