Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Short Interest Update

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 46,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $99.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alithya Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alithya Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.
