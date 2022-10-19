Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Short Interest Update

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,490,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 11,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE ALLY opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. Ally Financial has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $56.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Ally Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after acquiring an additional 281,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ally Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,513,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,226,000 after acquiring an additional 30,005 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ally Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after acquiring an additional 320,049 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 25.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,507,000 after buying an additional 789,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,752,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,170,000 after buying an additional 107,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.