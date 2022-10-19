Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Short Interest Down 7.9% in September

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Alpha Services and Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ALBKF opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. Alpha Services and has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55.

Get Alpha Services and alerts:

About Alpha Services and

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.