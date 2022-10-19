American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,264 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $28,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in American Express by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 44,222 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Express by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of American Express by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $145.10. 70,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,043. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.65 and a 200 day moving average of $156.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

