American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP) Stock Price Up 0.8%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.22 and last traded at $20.06. 18,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 13,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.
American Finance Trust Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14.
American Finance Trust Company Profile
American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.
