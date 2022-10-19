Ampleforth Governance Token Reaches One Day Volume of $2.26 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $63.07 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be bought for about $4.12 or 0.00021388 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token launched on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

