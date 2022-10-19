Analysts Set Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Target Price at $196.00

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AVY. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.
In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Avery Dennison stock opened at $173.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.
