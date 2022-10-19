Analysts Set Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Target Price at $43.67

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.78.

CMC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CMC opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Commercial Metals by 32.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 20.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Commercial Metals by 2.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

