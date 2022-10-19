Analysts Set Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) PT at $191.67

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.21.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $133.38 on Wednesday. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $124.82 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

