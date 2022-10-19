Analysts Set PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Target Price at $35.00

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

PRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PROS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PROS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,633,000 after buying an additional 77,737 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in PROS by 3.3% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,456,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,671,000 after purchasing an additional 111,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,283,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 3.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,971,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,699,000 after purchasing an additional 58,199 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 1.3% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,802,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

PROS stock opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. PROS has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.13.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PROS will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

