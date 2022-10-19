Analyzing Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) and Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lemonade and Selective Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 1 3 2 0 2.17 Selective Insurance Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lemonade presently has a consensus price target of $31.29, suggesting a potential upside of 35.97%. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $98.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.58%. Given Lemonade’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lemonade is more favorable than Selective Insurance Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade $128.40 million 12.36 -$241.30 million ($4.53) -5.08 Selective Insurance Group $3.38 billion 1.64 $403.84 million $4.27 21.53

This table compares Lemonade and Selective Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Selective Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selective Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.6% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 36.7% of Lemonade shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Lemonade has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lemonade and Selective Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade -163.39% -29.43% -18.66% Selective Insurance Group 7.73% 12.61% 3.18%

Summary

Selective Insurance Group beats Lemonade on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products. It also invests in fixed income investments and commercial mortgage loans, as well as equity securities and alternative investment portfolio. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail agents and wholesale general agents. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

