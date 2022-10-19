Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) PT Raised to $10.00

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 2.31. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.28 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 36.84%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 138.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 62.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

